James Robert “Jimmy” Moss, Jr., 56, of Bean Station, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
During his time here, he was a friend to many; and a rowdy, strong, good man who made precious memories with his family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Elmer Grisham; and brother, Ricky Grisham.
He is survived by his mother and father, Nina Grisham of Del Rio and James R. (Maria) Moss Sr. of Hemet, California; sisters, Donna (John) Seymore and Crystal (Freddie) Stokely of Del Rio, and Breina Moss of Arizona; adopted sister, Teresa Moss; children, Jessica (Darren) Tate of Bean Station and James (Jessica) Moss of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jacob Kent and Caiden Tate of Bean Station and Eirelyn and Zoe Moss of Oklahoma; nephews and nieces, Justin (Queenie) Bowlin of Newport, Stephanie (Michael) Lamb of Morristown, Austin and Brennan Lamb of North Carolina, and Skyler and Kacey Maye of Arizona; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Eddie Bible.
Family members and friends will then proceed to Lee Cemetery in Del Rio, where he will be laid to rest on the mountain top.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Manes Funeral Home of Newport.