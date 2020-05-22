Lillie Mae Epley Holt

Lillie Mae Holt, age 85, formerly of Newport, departed this life for her heavenly home on May 20, 2020.
Lillie Mae was born to Ben and Vernie (Trentham) Epley on November 10, 1934 and was one of nine children. She lived most of her life in Newport, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee but her final years were spent with her son and daughter and family in Dothan, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her son David Wayne (Archie) Holt; her daughter-in-law Gladys Holt; her granddaughter Julie Ann Holt; her parents; her brothers: Oliver “Doc” Epley, Ben Epley, Jr., and Wilburn “Bill Jack” Epley; her sisters, Dora Jane Keys, Mary Elizabeth Jenkins, Janella Ann (Annie) Butler, Emily (Emmy) Francis, and Eve Jean Clevenger.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Audrey and Chris Lamb, her son Todd Holt, her granddaughter Christen Lamb, and her great-grandson Jaydin Gravette all of Dothan, Alabama and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members.
Graveside services will be held at Cave Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Newport, Tennessee at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with Rev. Tom Mooty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to West End Baptist Church, 116 West End Street, Newport, TN 37821 or Cave Hill Baptist Church, 650 New Cave Church Road, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Holman Funeral Home in Ozark, Alabama and Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tennessee.
