Rev. Larry Blaine Ball, a veteran of the United Sates Army, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Stella Ball, father-in-law and mother-in-law Jesse and Marie Manning, grandson Paden Blaine Ball, brothers Rooney (Pat) Ball, Jay (Carol) Ball, Shorty Ball, Tommy Ball, and Roger Ball, and brother-in-law John Henderson.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sharon Manning Ball, son Ricky (Vina) Ball, daughters Missy (Marty) Turner, Vickie (Tim) Turner, Crissy (Randy) Spann, and Jessica (Larry) White, grandchildren Braden Ball, James Patrick Cody, Casey (Sabrina) Turner, Matthew Turner, Eric (Mary) Turner, Cody Turner, Brooke (Josh) Ramsey, LeeLa (Travis) Gass, Tony (Hope) Velez, Katie and Ty Spann, Faith Hollyfield Spann, Nathan and Isaac Coffey, Rashon Neikirk, and Audrina Norwood, brothers Jewel Ball and Terry Ball, sisters Gerri Henderson, Polly (Bert) Trent, Frankie (Buddy) Large, and Cricket Laymon, brothers-in-law Jack (Darlene) Manning, Larry (Sherri) Manning, and Ronnie Manning, sisters-in-law Teenie Ball, Paula (Dewey) Evans, Rose (Gary) Smith, and Sheila (Mike) Burnette, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Marty Turner and Pastor Johnny Hill officiating.
Family and friends dropped by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home to sign the guest register.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation to VFW Post 526, 2503 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN, 37814.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.