Grace Cody Hill, age 89 of Newport, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Hill, sons Kenneth, Donald, and Marvin Hill, daughter Ruth Hill Green, grandson John David Hill, parents Arthur and Ruth Cody, brothers John, Harry, Wade, Clarence, Jeter, Tommy, and Clayton Cody, and sister Beatrice Moorefield.
Grace is survived by her sons David Hill, Rev. Johnny (Sharon) Hill, Mark (Delores) Hill, daughters Carolyn Hill Southerland and Judy Hill (Billy) Wise with whom she made her home, daughter-in-law Cheryl Hill, grandchildren Tammy, LeShea, Shane, Hope, Amanda, Jason, Bryan, Eric, Justin, Zachary, Tonya, and Corey, and great-grandchildren Brittany and Joseph Hill, Logan and Lexie Stuart, Cody and Hannah Strange, Andrew and Audrey Walker, Casey and Carson Nichols, Kyle and Carly Laforce, Choloe, Coven, and Cameron Wise, and Skylar, Jaden, Marcus, and Damian Hill. Grace is additionally survived by several other extended family members and friends.
She was a faithful member of Living Waters Church of God where her son Johnny is the pastor.
She attended services there as long as her health permitted. Grace was a generous, giving person with a heart absolutely full of love that she continually shared with everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice Staff for the care and comfort she receive in her final days.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Benny Hensley officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Rankin Cemetery.
