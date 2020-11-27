P. C. Livingston age 73, of Mosheim passed away at his home after a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church of Mosheim where he was a greeter as well as handing out the bulletins for Sunday morning services.
P.C. was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served two terms of service in the United States Army.
He was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award and was very proud to serve his country.
P.C. was preceded in death by his parents Lon and Katherine Livingston and his brothers: R.C., D.C. and Jimmy Livingston. Survivors include his loving sister: Mary Jo (Robert) Luttrell of Mosheim, brother: L.E. (Patricia) Livingston of Bybee and sister: Evelyn Moses of Virginia.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Donnie Long, Ray Cody, Clyde Broyles and his friends at the Corner Market.
The family received friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed in the chapel of the funeral home at 6 p.m. where Rev. Richard Long, officiated.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the committal service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.