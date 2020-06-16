William ‘Buggy’ Hall, age 77, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Willie Hall, brothers Kenneth, Raymond and Billy Joe Hall, and sisters Inez Hall and Helen Leonetti.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hall, daughters Lisa (Brian) Fredette and Angie (Willie) Ivy, sister Mildred Hall, grandchildren Emerald (Austin) Loveday, Spencer Shaver and Caitlin Collins, all of Newport, great-grandchildren Branson and Eleanor Loveday, special friends Wayne Shropshire, Raymond Brady and Dwin McKinney, also several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church with Brother Junior Loveday officiating.
Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church prior to the funeral service..
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
