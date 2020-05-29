Virginia Robeson Davis, age 93, of Talbott, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Virginia and her late husband, Fred, owned a dairy and tobacco farm in Cocke County in the Briar Thicket community.
She was a graduate of Parrottsville High School in 1944.
Virginia worked at Centerview Elementary School in the library and as a substitute Post Master in Bybee.
The Davises moved to the Talbott community in 1971.
Virginia was a fifty-year member of the Warrensburg Order of the Eastern Star and was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Virginia made beautiful quilts, took great pride in her garden and beautiful flowers, and loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years Fred Davis; parents Hubert and Jesse Mae Vick Robeson; sister Glenna Deal; and grandchildren Brad Davis, Dustin Davis, and Misty Jeffries.
She is survived by her daughter Donna (Aubrey) Greeson of Ringgold, Georgia; sons Hubert (Kathy) Davis and Rodney (Ronda) Davis, all of Talbott; sister Sheila (Herman) Knight of Morristown; grandchildren: Candance (Bill) Proffitt, Jade (Lindsay) Greeson, Emily (Brandon) Jarnigan, and Jerica (Aaron) Simpson; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Regency Retirement Village.
Friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Doug Wilder and Rev. Larry Devault officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Ebenezer United Methodist Church: 1122 Ebenezer Church Road, Talbott, TN 37877.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.