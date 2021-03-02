Oris Johnson 90, of Jamestown, N. C. passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Shannon Gray Health and Rehab.
Born Feb. 6th 1931 in Cocke County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Kelse Johnson and the late Algie Ford Johnson.
Oris was raised in and around Newport and Cocke County, Tenn.
He began working for Holders Funeral Home in Newport at a very young age and worked for several funeral homes in the Newport area for several years. On September 1st, 1951
he married Betty Jean Riley of Dandridge, Tennessee who proceeded him in death.
Around 1955 he moved to High Point, NC to seek a career as an upholsterer in the furniture industry.
He married Treva M. Dilldine in 1981 and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. where they opened Custom Upholstery.
After his retirement, he moved back to High Point, NC in 2017 and after a battle with dementia, moved into Shannon Gray Rehab Center in Jamestown, NC.
In addition to Betty and his parents Oris was preceded in death by two sisters, Glennie and husband Roy Metcalf, Jetta and husband Wallace Allen, five brothers Bruce Johnson, Dale Johnson, Clay Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Enos Johnson.
He was also preceded in death by a close friend Florine Potter Arnn.
Oris is survived by his brother Elbert Johnson and wife Joanna; sister in law Francis Johnson; son Oris Lynn Johnson; daughter Judy Hall and husband David; granddaughters Misty Hall, Kellye Worley and husband Travis, Christy Crumpler and husband Matt and Amy Osborne; and fourteen great grand children and two great great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Oris will be at Manes Funeral Home 363 East Main Street Newport, Tenn. on Thursday March 4 for visitation and signing of register from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday , March 5, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Newport, Tennessee with Rev. Sonny Strange presiding.
Please follow CDC guidelines for safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Wrights Funerals-Cremations of North Carolina in charge of arrangements.
Arrangements locally by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tennessee.