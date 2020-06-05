Nona Stokely, born on April 6, 1950, to parents Opal and Willie B. Worley of Del Rio, Tennessee, lost her long-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Huston Stokely, her sweet mother Opal Worley, her father Willie B. Worley, her sister Imogene (Worley) Petrey, her brothers Willie G. and Donald Worley, her nephew Jeff Jenkins, her great-niece Kinsi Alena Rea, her beloved mother-in-law Ola Stokely, and her beloved friend of over 40 years Willa Dean Worley.
She is survived by her special friend Junior Murrell of Newport, sister Lora Mae (R.L.) Stokely of Del Rio, brother Arnold (Jenny) Worley of Parrottsville; many special nieces and nephews, special friends Laura (Evans) Nease, Karen Hepner, Shirlene ‘Slick’ Yanders, and Ligeline Sawyer, her beloved friend and sister-in-law Kathleen (Ellison) Raper, and a host of many more friends. She was a person who never met a stranger.
Special thanks to everyone who took time to come and visit with her, especially her neighbors at Northridge Estates in Parrottsville, and to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Time is the most precious gift a person can give. “Love and Kindness” are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them and they bless the giver.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Clark Cemetery-Deep Gap with Rev. Willie Winter officiating.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Randall Stokely, Willie Ray Stokley, Anthony Stokley, Roger Seay, Tony Cureton, and Preston Cureton.
Family and friends may stop by Manes Funeral Home between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 and sign the guest register or do so online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
