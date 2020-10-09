Judy Diane Martin Bowers, age 71, of Newport, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Bowers, parents, Charles and Ruby Martin, brother, Charles Calvin Martin, and grandmother, Carrie Martin.
She is survived by her sister, Cathy Clevenger of Morristown, nieces, Amy (Justin) Raper, Talbott, Christy Phillips Loyd (Tim) of Newport, nephews, Chris (Mitzie) Martin, Craig Martin, all of Newport, also several other great-nieces and great-nephews, and her very special friends Rhonda (Greg) Whitehead, Alisha Messer and Jan Covington.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 in Union Cemetery, where Gary Shropshire officiated. Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
