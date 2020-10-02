Mr. Tim McCoy Lunsford, age 82, of Del Rio, passed away Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 at his home.
He was a former employee of Emerson Electric and Vernco Company.
He played music with his band the French Broad Connection at the French Broad Outpost Ranch and the Music Barn, also he played with Tommy Stokely and Tommy Church at Hillbillies Music Barn in Del Rio and with other bands in Tennessee and North Carolina.
Tim enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Kate Hensley Lunsford; brothers Elmas Lunsford and Lester Lunsford and sister-in-law Doris Lunsford.
Survivors include his wife Stella Roberts Lunsford of the home; children Vickie (Homer) Maner of Newport, Tim Keith (Kristy) Lunsford of White Pine; grandchildren Carrie (Aaron) Wilson of Whitesburg and William Dalton Lunsford of White Pine; sister Natalie Lunsford (Jackie) Davis of Marshall, North Carolina. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Jonestown Cemetery with Preacher Jimmy Morrow officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.