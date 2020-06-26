Hiter Allen Hall, age 71, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, an accomplished musician, and an avid tennis player.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hiter Hall, Sr. and Viola C. Hall, and sister Hilda Shults.
He is survived by his children Amanda (Scott) Wilson of Knoxville, Madison Hall and Devin Hall, both of Newport; brothers Otis Hall of Sevierville and Clayton Hall of Parrottsville; grandson Titus Wilson of Knoxville; other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
