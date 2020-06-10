Margret Proffitt Smith, age 98, of Parrottsville passed away at her home Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack C. Smith; parents Wallace and Edith Easterly Proffitt; brother Everette Proffitt; sister-in-law Millie Proffitt Dehn; and son-in-law Colonel John Lyles.
She is survived by her only child, Diane Smith Lyles-Bailey (Martin) of Parrottsville; granddaughters Lauren Lyles Rubac (Marvin) of Mansfield, TX and Ashley Lyles Mayou (Josh) of Round Rock, TX; great-grandchildren Abby Rubac Magin (Corey) of San Antonio, TX, Cole Rubac of Plainview, TX, Maggie Rubac of Mansfield, TX, Logan Mayou of Lubbock, TX, and Tyler Mayou of Cedar Park. Gommy as she was affectionately known by her grands and great-grands, acquired a second set of family members several years ago: Meredith Bailey Fawver and Dr. Travis Fawver, Bridgette, Mason, Benjamin, and James of Knoxville; Malerie Bailey Bloomquist and Robert Bloomquist, Landon, Allison, and Katelynn of West Palm Beach, FL; and Weston and Tessa Bailey, Truman and Kara of Newport; many of her former students whom she referred to as her “babies”; special friends Rita Cope and Janice Smith; and several cousins.
Margret was born in Del Rio, TN. She was schooled in Detroit, MI, and returned to Parrottsville High School for her senior year. She attended Asheville Teachers College and East Tennessee State University. To begin her career in teaching, she taught in a one-room school called Harned’s Chapel School for two years, where her students ranged from first to eighth grade. She then taught at Parrottsville Elementary from 1942 until 1984 when she retired. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1982. Margret was a member of the Cocke County Education Association, T.E.A., and enjoyed attending the retired teachers’ meeting until a couple of years ago.
Margret was raised in the Lutheran faith at Salem Lutheran Church. After marriage, she transferred her membership to Harned’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years, was church treasurer, and later was treasurer of the Harned’s Chapel Cemetery until 1986. She loved her church and church family.
Margret loved to read, do crossword puzzles, travel, was a great cook (made the best apple pies, prune cake, and homemade bread in the world), to love on her kitty, Hot Shot, and more recently, Baby. Flowers and candy made her very happy. Her favorite color was red. She loved family functions and spent lots of her time with the children-they adored each other.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude and much love to caregivers Pam Renner, Sharon Brady, and Shawnee Driskill for all the loving care and devotion they showered on our Gommy. No amount of thanks would be enough. Also, many special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice for meeting her every need in the three weeks that services were provided.
With Covid-19 rules in place, friends and family may come by Manes Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Harned’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Roy Dalton officiating.
Those wishing to honor Margret’s memory may do so by making a donation to Harned’s Chapel Cemetery Fund or to Harned’s Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Parrottsville, TN 37843, or to your favorite Alzheimer’s and Dementia Charity.
