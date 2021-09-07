Mildred McMahan, age 73, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Bernice Huffman, son, Scott Eschelbacher, brothers, Timothy Huffman, David Huffman, and Dennis “Frank” Feletti.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Johnny McMahan of 44 years of Newport, children, Bobby and Pam Eschelbacher of Newport, Ron and Tracy Eschelbacher of Cookeville, Marie and Gus Molnar of Cookeville, Kimberly Samples of Newport, Ricky and Jana Watts of Newport, brothers, Michael and Pamela Huffman of Abilene Texas, Max Huffman of West Virginia, Greg and Missy Huffman of West Plains, Missouri, Ronald and Lydia Huffman of Cleveland, Ohio, sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kitty” Huffman, of Lorain, Ohio, grandchildren, Katlyn Cullen, Brandon Watts, Ashton Watts, Austin Molnar, Alexus Watts, Trinity Webster, Michael Eschelbacher, Hayden Eschelbacher and Haley Eschelbacher, great-grandchildren, Keaton Solis, Aubree Watts, Kinzlee Fields, Riley Eschelbacher, Brooklynn Cullen, also several nieces nephews, other family and friends.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Pastor Joe Cureton officiated.
Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Huffman, Greg Huffman, Max Huffman, Austin Molnar, Hayden Eschelbacher and Jeremy Huffman; honorary pallbearers were Josh Douglas, Brandon Watts and Michael Eschelbacher, Jacob Broyhill.
The family of Mildred McMahan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
