Reva Dean Bryant, age 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was a member of Webb Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Matilda Webb, and brother Larry Webb.
She is survived by her husband William “W.J.” Bryant, sons Steve Bryant (Enola Gaye), and Ricky Bryant, daughters Vonda McKinney (C. Mike), and Vicki Bryant (Tim Mathews), daughter-in-law Karen Bryant, brother Gay Webb, sister Ida Ruth Sutton, all of Newport; grandchildren: Isaac McKinney, Aaron Bryant, Jordon Siclari, Jonathon Barrett, Jennifer Barrett and Zachary Bryant; great-grandchildren: Daniel Shelton, Malachi Barret, Marcus Morris, and Hailey Bryant; also other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Webb Baptist Church, with Dr. Frank Bell and Daniel Bell officiating.
Burial will follow in the Webb Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the church prior to the funeral services.
Due to Covid-19 it is recommended that masks be worn and please practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Webb Baptist Church or to Alzheimer’s Tennessee in care of Alexa Austin, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.