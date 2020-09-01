Donna “Lynn” Norton age 52, of Parrottsville went to her heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She will be loved and missed by many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Myrna Bates, sister; Rosetta Stanley, nephew; David Stanley and brother-in-law Frankie Carrell.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Keith Norton of Parrottsville, brothers; Donald “Lee” (Dianne) Bates, Mike Hayes of Sevierville, sister; Denise Carrell of Newport, nieces; Megan Bates of Parrottsville, Crissy (Tyler) Brock of Jefferson City and Abby Hayes, nephew; Frankie (Jackie) Carrell of Newport, great niece; Amber , Lea Grace and Caitlin Carrell of Newport, Addison and Ava Brock of Jefferson City, special cousin Susan (David) Ryder of Conover, NC and several special and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to a local charity of your choice.
A special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice.
