Gloria Sue Mangrum, age 87, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
She was a veteran having served in the United States Navy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Lizzie Mae Barnett, son, Mike Mangrum, daughter, Cindy Mangrum, brother, Glenn Barnett, and sisters, Ruth Harrison and Erma Riggins.
She is survived by her sons, Lowell Eugene Mangrum, Jr, of Calhoun, GA, William Robert Mangrum, of Barnesville, Georgia, and Anthony Patrick Mangrum of Butzbach, Germany, daughters, Karen Elizabeth Scudder of Newport, and Peggy Crawley of Barnesville, Georgia, nineteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Per her request she will be cremated.
