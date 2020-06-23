Pamela Gail Proffitt, age 65, of Cosby, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mabel Proffitt, brother and sister-in-law Randall and Peggy Proffitt, nephew Steve Proffitt, and brother-in-law Charles Gunter.
She is survived by her brother Jimmie (Norma) Proffitt of Cosby, sister Elaine Gunter of Cosby, nieces and nephews Stacy Gunter, Sandy (Jimmy) Large, Tammie (Robert) Baugher, Lance Gunter, Keith Proffitt, Larry (Lori) Proffitt, and Jerry (Diane) Proffitt, several great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.
Per her request, she was cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.