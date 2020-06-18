Christine Wood Willis of the Edwina community of Newport went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Willis, parents Orlie and Cora Wood, and sisters Mary Ann Wood and Sally Smith.
She is survived by her brothers Orlie (Alice) Wood and Jakie (Linda) Wood, sisters Jane Allen, Barbara (Chuck) Baker, and Pat (Mike) Morrison, special nephew Chuckie Allen, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends from New Prospect Church, Old Time Gospel Church and New Life Church.
She will be truly missed and remembered as a sweet precious lady, who loved the Lord, and her family, Although she and Herman were never blessed with children of their own they took great delight in helping raise and spoil the other children in the family and the children at church.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fred Cagle Officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
