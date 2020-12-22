Iva Jerreldean Prince, age 86, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
She was a life-long artist and a well known gallery owner in Gatlinburg for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche Thomas and Gerald Hunt.
She is survived by her son, Jospeh Prince, partner, friend, and caregiver of 31 years, Chris Harrison, cousins, Dwan Ann Allen of Mt. Juliet, Tn, Gary Lynn and Larry Gene Allen, both of Sevierville, several second cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Because she was a strong advocate for animal charities, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter in her memory.
