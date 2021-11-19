Maurice “Tootsie” Cody, age 92 of Newport, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.
She was born December 11, 1928. Her talent of voice, song, prayer, love, and grace will be missed, yet forever remembered by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oatis & Flora Parker Morefield; son, Ernie “Bear” Cody; siblings, James, Samuel, & Gene Morefield, Martha (Rod) Gossett, Christine (Bill) Bird, Susan (Ronnie) Lamb; & step-grandson, Jamie Cook.
She is survived by her sons, Ray (Carolyn) Cody & Gary (Janie) Cody; granddaughter, Tracy Cody; great-grandsons, Ethan & Austin Ledford; step-grandchildren, Rachael Hartsell, Stephanie Ogle Webb, Matthew Cook, & Dee Dee Thomas; siblings, Bill (Carolyn) Morefield, Edna (Ronnie) Monday; several nieces, nephews, & cousins; special nephews, Dennis (Mandy) Gossett, Steve Gossett, Jim (Kathy) Gossett, Frank (Lisa) Gossett; special friends, Larry Allison, Lela Brown; and church family from Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastors James Cline & Clyde Harless will officiate the funeral service, which will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
