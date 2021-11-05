Katherine Dennis Phillips, age 90 of Newport, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her sons Danny Crumbley, Wayne Messer, James Gregg, and Mike Dennis, daughters-in-law Nancy Crumbley, Susie Dennis, and Wanda Hartsell, and grandchildren Tammy Crumbley and Chris Webb.
She is survived by her sons Jr. Crumbley, Hubert Crumbley, Ronnie Crumbley, Bob Crumbley, and Herb Dennis, daughter Doris Webb, grandchildren Becky Massey, Tina King, Angelina Messer, Dustin Toby, Caitlin Wines, and Chelsea Gregg. She is also survived by many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, special niece Martha Thomas, and other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Day officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
