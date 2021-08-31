Joann V. Stuart, age 89, of Newport, passed away, Sunday, August 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willberry and Ollie Valentine, husband, Lester Stuart, sons, James and Willie Stuart.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Gibson, of Cosby, Burnett (Teressia) Stuart, of Newport, Ellen (Daryl) Crum of Newport, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother, Newell Valentine of Cosby, sisters, Elanor Valentine of Cosby, Geraldean Valentine of Cosby, also other family and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Daryl Crum and Bob Hogan officiated.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in McMillan Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
