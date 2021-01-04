Wanda Louise Hartsell went home to Jesus on Friday January 1, 2021 in Newport, Tn.
She was preceded in death by her parents Troy and Elvie Hartsell, brother Ricky William Hartsell, great nephew Zachary Hartsell, and stepson Christopher Webb.
She is survived by Ronnie Crumbley, her husband and partner in life; her beloved daughter, Angelina Messer; her stepdaughter Becky (Doug) Massey, her cherished and adored granddaughter Layla Rayne Vayo; her grandchildren Wesley Robertsen, Samuel Webb, Joshua Webb(Kayla), James Webb; her great grandson Jiraiya Webb; her sister Charlene Shelton, her brother Kenneth Hartsell; nieces and nephews include Ricky William Hartsell, Selena (Rusty) Basinger, Angelia Markley Boivin, Jennifer Frazier, Justin (Becca) Hartsell, Jacob (Heather) Hartsell; Special Friend Carolyn (Cookie) Ramsey as well as many other family members and friends.
Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who cherished life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Bishop Jimmy Day officiated.
Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.