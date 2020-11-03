Leslie Gibbens, age 70, beloved spouse of Michael Sledjeski died suddenly on October 25, 2020.
Leslie grew up in Florence, Alabama, and attended school there from kindergarten through college.
Her dad, George Gibbens, taught Outdoor Education at Florence State University, which influenced her employment choices throughout her life. Mr. Gibbens was an accomplished woodcarver, gave Leslie her first pocket knife at age 4, and carving became a lifelong avocation.
Maxine Gibbens, her mother, was a gentle soul who cared deeply about animals. She was the source of Leslie‘s passionate concern for animal welfare. Throughout her life, she cared for many animals of several species, with a special fondness for rescue dogs.
After getting a combined M.A. in Art and Physical Education from Michigan State University in 1975, Leslie went on to become a Park Service Naturalist at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Leslie next served for 16 years as Director of Environmental Education at Camp Wesley Woods in Walland, TN.
In 1995, she met her husband Michael in Del Rio TN. They soon formed a harmonious bond that only deepened through their years together. In 2008, Leslie became director of the Marie Ellison Memorial Library; she retired in 2015. From 2008 until 2019. she managed the Del Rio Christmas Bazaar as a benefit for the Del Rio Community Association, and to provide an outlet for local handcrafts.
Leslie was an avid birder and canoeist, and partnered with Michael to form the Rankin Bottoms Project; she coordinated litter cleanups there for many years.
Leslie happily blended with Michael‘s family, and was the cherished stepmother of his son, Matthew Sledjeski, now deceased, and his daughter, Holly Sledjeski Jones. Leslie leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel, and Madeline of San Leandro CA, and Max Smith, son of Holly and her husband Michael. Leslie’s brother Guy resides in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
A memorial service will be held in the near future (contact mbsledjeski@gmail.com)
Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Steele Away Home Canine Rescue and Shelter.