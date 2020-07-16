Eugene Huff, age 88, born May 25, 1932, passed away peacefully at his Newport, TN home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with his beloved family and his long-time pal, “TEBOW- the best dog he has ever had!” as he often whispered to him.
He was an United States Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Beulah Huff, daughter Teresa Noe, grandson Ryan Noe, sisters Louise Carney, Loretta Black, and Carolyn Lane, and brothers Ruble and Robert Huff.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Alfreda Huff, his son Randall (Cielo) Huff, his grandson Jordan Noe and his “JOY IN LIFE,” his granddaughters Bernice and Rachel Huff, special sister-in-law Phyllis Bryant, and special friends Mark (Robynn) Barnard.
Eugene was lucky enough to retire at the age of 55 from Lowland Enka and was a lifelong farmer who grew tobacco all his life and never missed a season of farming, while managing various businesses such as flower shops in White Pine and Russellville and a video store as well. He was at his happiest riding his tractor, feeding cattle, and baling hay in his long sleeves, under the hot sun and finished his day with a full glass of iced tea. He raised a wonderful family and was very proud of his granddaughters, showing their pictures from his wallet to every person he met and said: “MY PRIDE AND JOY.”
Eugene had been battling Alzheimer’s for a long time now and the disease finally led to his passing. He had been under UT Hospice care since May of 2020 with Charles Allen as his nurse who showed so much compassion and concern for him and his family. Special thanks to Pam Jinks, his social worker who made his life comfortable and Dee his bath lady for the patience and love.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Clay Creek Cemetery with Rev. James Cline officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, c/o Alexa Austin, 363 E. Main St, Newport, TN 37821.
