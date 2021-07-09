Jaime Ellison, age 44 of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents R.V. and Annette Ellison, grandfather Charles Wayne Hale, uncle Scotty Ellison, aunt Terri Ellison, and step-brother Travis Cogburn.
She is survived by her daughter Kendoylen Haney of Newport, son Charles Anthony Proffitt of Newport, mother Linda Hale Watts of Newport, father Roger Tony Ellison of Cosby, grandmother Mildred Hale of Newport, aunt Mary Hale of Newport, uncles Doc Hale of Newport and Ricky Ellison of Cosby, step-sister Stephine Cogburn Galloni of Newport, and several cousins, other family members, and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the Gray Cemetery with Rev. Willie Winters officiating.
