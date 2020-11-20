Brenda Gail Etherton, age 67 of Newport, went to be with the Lord in the early morning on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Brenda was a loving sister, a treasured Aunt to several nieces and nephews, and a great friend to those she held dear.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Etherton, father, Clinton Williams, mother Georgia Mae Williams Fox, brothers, Tip (Dorthia) Williams, Sr., Chett (Sandra) Williams, Curtis Darrell Williams, and sister, Norma Jean (Jerry) Gregg and sister-in-law, Jeraldine Williams.
She is survived by her sister and caregiver, Christine Williams of Newport, brother Jerry Williams, Sr., (Glenna) of Greeneville, TN, sister-in-law, Nancy Williams, of Factoryville, PA, and special long-time friend, Sue Knight.
Brenda received excellent, loving care from Covenant Hospice.
The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Tina Lopez, RN, Rita Swatster, HHA, and Gina Loy, Social Worker.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Jerry Williams, Sr., and Eric Gregg officiating.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book on Saturday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.