Lisa Baxter, age 55, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Garlan and Agnes Shrader, brothers Willie and Danny Earl Shrader, and nephew Charles Shrader.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Dean Baxter, son Brandon Baxter, daughters Amy (Lacy) Gates and Amanda Baxter, brothers Junior, Bobby, Lyndell, and Richard Shrader, sister Diana (Danny) Armstrong, and grandchildren Josh, Jordan, Jensen, and Colten.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. or at Manes Funeral Home throughout the day on Friday.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.