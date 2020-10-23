Mrs. Dorothy Ann Ellison Templin, age 75, of Newport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Lillie Payne Ellison; father-in-law and mother- in- law Charlie E. and Juanita Templin; brother Johnny Ellison; Brothers-in-law Walter O’Dell and Gene Templin; sisters-in-law Patsy Foland, Sue Collier, Leona Ellison and Diane Ellison.
Survivors include her husband Harold Templin; son Jimmy Guy Smith; two grandsons Adam and Andy; five great grandchildren; sister Violet O’Dell; brothers LeRoy (Octavia) Ellison all of Newport and Clearance Ellison of South Carolina; brother-in-law Dale Templin of Rutledge; sister-in-law Violet Templin of Asheville, North Carolina; daughter-in-law Nadine Smith.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends met at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.