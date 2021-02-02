Larry B. Blazer, age70, passed away early Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
His parents Bruce and Jessie Blazer preceded him in death.
Survivors include wife Phyllis Clark Blazer, sons Todd Blazer and Russell (Beth) and grandchildren Grayson and Avery Blazer, sister, Sheila Pruitt (Luther), nieces Jessica (Casey) Hicks and Celia (Sammy) Shults and their families.
Other survivors include many cousins and sisters-in-law Sue Clark and Kay Clark Anders (Glenn), Andy Anders, Mandy (Duncan Overton) Anders.
Larry was an educator in the Cocke County School System for many years.
He began his career as a teacher at Centerview Elementary School in 1973 before moving to Smoky Mountain Elementary School as a teaching principal.
Larry then served as principal at Parrottsville Elementary School.
In 1988 he was elected as the Superintendent of the Cocke County School System.
This position later became Director of Schools and he continued to
serve in that capacity until retiring in 2008.
Larry was very civic-minded. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Kiwanis Club.
He liked people and greatly enjoyed talking with them.
Larry was an avid fisherman, a history buff and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the Caton’s Grove United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cocke County Education Foundation Scholarship Program to Cocke County Central Office 305 Hedrick Drive, Newport TN 37821.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.