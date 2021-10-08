Mr. Sterlin E. “Crazy Cooter” Smith, age 58, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of Lee Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Sarah Jane Smith and sister Nona Wyatt.
Survivors include his wife Mary Smith of the home; daughter Sarah Bell Smith; brother Michael Smith both of Parrottsville; nephew Skylar Lowe of Bybee; cousin Sheila Carroll of Mooresburg and special friends Jane McGaha, Glen and Sheila Holt all of Newport.
Family and friends will meet at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Lee Valley Cemetery for the 11:30 a.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy to help cover the final expense.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
