Kathy Diane Taylor Hicks, age 70 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Dorothy Taylor.
She is survived by her brothers Ben Taylor of Newport, Steve (Janie) Taylor of Del Rio, and Garrett (Carol) Taylor of Bridgeview, Illinois, sisters Sharon Perez if Chicago, Illinois and Mary Ligman of Newport, several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.
Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.