Mrs. Brenda Holt

Mrs. Brenda Rose Thomas Holt, age 70, of Del Rio, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, June 24, 2021.
Brenda loved and served her Lord and was a member of Paint Rock Full Gospel Church. She was a retired nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Annie Mae Thomas; grandparents Dilliard and Eliza Chandler; brother Terry Thomas and sister Virginia Thomas.
Survivors include her husband Bill Holt of the home; children William Holt of Newport and Samantha (James) Hurst of Hot Springs; grandchildren Savannah Holt of Newport, Lane Hurst and Korbin Hurst; brother Junior (Marie) Thomas and sister-in-law Nancy Thomas all of Hot Springs. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021 at Paint Rock Full Gospel Church with Rev. Kenneth Franklin officiating. Interment will be in Paint Rock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.