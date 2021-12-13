Nancy Ottinger, age 86 of Parrottsville, passed away early morning Friday, December 10, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lola and Lynn Ottinger, son and ex-daughter-in-law, Jeff and Sharon Ottinger, and son, Paul (P.J.) Ottinger all of Parrottsville; three grandchildren, Connie Shepherd, Samantha Lowery, and Ethan Ottinger all of Parrottsville; five great grandchildren, Tyler Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, Hunter Lowery, Hailey Lowery, and Reese Ottinger. In addition, she is survived by one sister, Lorene Hawk of Christiana, TN; and two brothers, Roger Hawk of Mosheim and Randy Hawk of Bean Station.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Ottinger in 2002; parents, Grady and Willie Hawk; and brothers, Bob, Billy Jay, Junior, Buddy, and Joe Hawk.
At her request, there will be no formal visitation.
Family and friends met at 1 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Parrottsville for a graveside service where Pastor Norman Deal officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund (3001 Salem Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843) or the Luther Memorial Church Cemetery Fund (1865 Luther Memorial Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843).
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.