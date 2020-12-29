Hubert Cecil Henry, age 80 of Chestnut Hill, joined the heavenly angels Sunday, December 27, 2020.
He retired from Bush Brothers and loved riding horses, raising cattle, and watching basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lucy Lane Henry, several brothers and sisters, and special friend and sidekick Rickey Derrick.
He is survived by his wife Sue of 51 years, his proud son W.D. (Jill) Henry, his pride and joy, granddaughter Chasity Henry, special nephew Freddy (Pat) Henry, sister Carolyn Deneau of Erin, TN, brother Jack (Sara) Henry of Newport, TN, several nieces and nephews, and a large host of friends.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home, Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and sign the guest register.
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Stacey Morgan officiating. Burial will follow.
