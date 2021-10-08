Julie Ann Ownby, 52, of Parrottsville passed away October 6, 2021 at home after a brief illness. Lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and employed by Smoky Mtn. Care & Rehab of Pigeon Forge.
Survived by her mother, Jeanenne Ownby, brother, Darryl Ownby, special uncle Johnny Ottinger of Kodak, cousin, Rhonda Brackins and her daughter, Kendall, cousins Hilda Wykle, Terry Ownby, Dale Strange and Albert Holt. Also her church family at Holy Trinity.
Preceded in death by father, Roy M. Ownby, grandparents Glenn and Vontriece Ottinger, Roy Ownby and Mary Ownby Ragan, aunts Carlene Ottinger, Joyce Holt, uncle Ralph Ownby.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 for family and friends in Union Cemetery with Rev. Steve Thompson officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
