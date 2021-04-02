Patsy Juanita Leffew, age 68, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Sr., and Elizabeth Crumbley, brother, Willie Crumbley, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Christopher (Kyra) Leffew, of Newport, daughter, Rhonda Leffew (Charlie Hayes) of Dandridge, father of her children, Ron Leffew of Newport, grandchildren, Nicholas Leffew, Dawson Leffew of Newport, nephew, Wren Hunter Crumbley of Dayton, TN, several aunts and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum, with Rev. Franklin Wine officiating.
Entombment will follow.
Per CDC guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
