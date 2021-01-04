Unavee Stinson Fowler, age 99 departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia where she had been living with her son Terry for the past several months.
Unavee was retired from Emerson Electric where she worked with a lot of great people.
She loved telling stories about the friends she had made while working.
One of Unavee’s greatest pleasures was sewing bonnets and aprons using her mom’s bonnet as a pattern.
You may have seen her at numerous craft festivals around the community many times sporting one of her bonnets.
She made numerous friendships selling her bonnets and aprons at craft festivals. Because of the impression she made on others, many of these friends have continued to contact her through phone calls, visits and cards throughout the years.
Crocheting was another past time she truly enjoyed. Many times if you drove by her house you would find her outside tending to her “flowers”.
She loved her flowers and wanted everyone to go look at them if you stopped by for a visit.
She had many varieties and colors of iris and day lilies.
Over the years she enjoyed collecting Cabbage Patch dolls, which she took with her to Savannah to enjoy.
During her life, she was an avid gardener and canner of the fruits of her labor.
If you visited her home you would leave with a full stomach and probably a can of vegetables or flower bulbs to take home.
While living in Savannah, Unavee loved to eat at The Crab Shack.
She was even awarded her own special table by the river.
The servers would all come by to see how “Mamaw” was doing and to say hello. Unavee will be missed by many special friends, neighbors, and family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years & 1 day, Alden Fowler, her parents George and Martha Stinson, brothers Lonnie, George Ray (Flea), Johnnie, & Everette Stinson, sisters, Betty Askew, Maude Ottinger, Ella Pack, Della Carter, Bonnie Gregg, Minnie Stephenson and Alice Smith, great granddaughter Danielle and son-in-law Ray Shropshire plus several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene Shropshire, sons Terry (Kim) Fowler, Ronald (Angel) Fowler, grandchildren Justin (Kate), Ryan (Cindy), Erin Fowler, Teresa Mock, Danny (Lora) Shropshire, and Casey Webb, great- grandchildren Chase, Evan, Kayla, Trinity Fowler, Scarlett (Hunter) Oliver, AJ & Daniel Sullivan, Keegan & Kyler Shropshire, Addison & Madelyn Webb and great great grandchildren Jaymes & Brody Oliver, Anthony Myers, McKenzie, Jaden, & Madison Sullivan. Plus special nieces Sandra (Bruce) Heishman of Nashville, Dottie ( Dennis) Frantz of Ohio, Edna (Victor) Costner of Jefferson County plus numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Per her request, a graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Harneds Chapel United Methodist Church where Ned Ramsey officiated. Burial followed.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
