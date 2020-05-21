Ina Lois (Ivey) Runyan, age 76, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She was a member of Blowing Cave Baptist Church.
Ina enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by husband Gary N. Runyan; parents Isaac and Mary Ivey; brothers William Ivey and Ralph Ivey; sisters Betty Hatcher, Evelyn Leda, and Johnny McGaha; and grandson Michael Shaun Inman.
She is survived by children DJ and John Young, Roger and Regina Thornton, Rebecca and Terry White, and Jeff and Debbie Thornton; grandchildren Chassie Inman, Tristen Inman, Loren Inman, Kandesia Henderson, Jasmine Henderson, Dustin White, Kendrick White, Jeremy (Heather) Thornton, Isaac Thornton, Zachariah Thornton, Elizabeth Thornton, Caitlin Valentine, Cory Valentine, Kellie Thornton, and Hunter Thornton; brother Roy Ivey; sisters Trula Hay and Earnestine (Victor) Wright; special sister-in-law Goldie Thornton; very special nieces and nephews: Shirley Booker, Chucky Ivey, Kay Shoemaker, Michelle Grizzle and their families.
A special Thank You to everyone at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge, TN and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for such kindness, care, and love given to our family, especially our mother during her stay there. May God bless each of you along with your families.
Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Burchfield Cemetery in Sevierville for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Rev. Fred Cagle officiating.
Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.