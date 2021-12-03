Martha Webb Shepherd of Newport, Tn passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Tennova of Newport.
Martha was born on January 24, to Edith and Scott Webb.
Martha attended Cocke County High School and Walter's State Community College.
Her first job was as a bookkeeper at Ruble's Dept. Store in Newport.
Later, she worked in Human Resources at Stokely Van Camp, where she was a dedicated and diligent employee until her retirement.
Martha was a generous and loving daughter, wife, aunt, sister-in-law, sister, and friend.
She loved to bake and made many birthday and holiday cakes for her family and friends.
She loved her family deeply and was very supportive in all their endeavors.
Truly a virtuous woman, she served God with all her heart and soul.
She sought God's will for her life and was an example for her family and friends. She was always devoted to making sure her family and friends always received a quarterly devotional book.
She was a founding member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church of Newport and attended West End Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship with her quiet, gentle spirit.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Shepherd of Newport; her sister-in-law, Polly Webb of Newport; Her nieces Lisa Webb Sweet and her husband David Sweet of Corbin, Ky., and Carolyn Neikirk of Newport; great-niece Erinn Sweet of Covington, Ky; great-nephew Ethan Sweet and his wife Brittany of Knoxville, Tn., as well as her cousin and special friend Bea Brooks.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents Scott and Edith Webb, her sisters Dorothy Gregg and Jo Styles, and her brother Charles (Bud) Webb.
The funeral was held at Manes Funeral Home of Newport on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Visitation was from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; services were at 2 p.m. and burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign online at :www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.