Joan M. Frazier, age 73 of Parrottsville, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
