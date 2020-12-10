Shirley Louise Suggs, age 83, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Up until her illness she was an active member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, .
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Turner, brother, Ed Turner.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Suggs, sons, Chris (Tammie) Suggs, Greg (Barb) Suggs and Bryan (Sheryl) Suggs, grandchildren, Andrew Suggs, Emily Suggs, Sha-Rah Brown, Justin (Katie) Suggs, Ben (Rachael) Suggs, Matthew Brown, Rachel (Shane) Holt, and Bryson Suggs, seven great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Union Cemetery, where Edwin Franks officiated.
Burial followed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
