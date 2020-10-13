William Richard Haynes, age 83 of Newport, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020.
He worked at The Mens Den for many years and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Living Waters Church of God, Dandridge, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Herman Haynes, Mother; Mary Ethel Farr Haynes, and Brother; Edward E. Haynes.
He is survived by his wife Anna Joyce Haynes, Son; Kevin Crumbley (Treena), Michael Crumbley of Gastonia,North Carolina. Grandchildren; Jordan Crumbley, Traci Crumbley, Christin Crumbley, Catherine Grogan, and Caroline Crumbley all of Gastonia, North Carolina. Brother; Randall Haynes (Cathy). Sister; Virginia Ezell, of Ft. Myers, Florida. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews, special friends; John Lovell and family and Brenda Bricker.
A Graveside/Funeral Service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Dandridge, Tenn. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with John Lovell officiating.
