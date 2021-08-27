Margie Faye Lee, age 81 of Bybee, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, James and Linnie Stewart, brothers, Ronald, Joe (Gerldean) Stewart, sisters, Juanita Stewart and Ruth Brown, sons, Terry Scott Lee and Johnny Lee.
She is survived by her children, James Adair, Russell Hendricks, Linnie (Chuck) Grooms, Mary (Ratt Ernest) Huffhines, brother-in-law, Will Brown, grandchildren, Jamie Adair, Curtis Adair, Jessica Adair, Samantha Moss, Amanda Lee, Virginia Lee, Summer Grooms, Barry Huffhines, and Benji Huffhines, fifteen great-grandchildren, special friends Sandy Starnes and Deloris Hill, several nieces, nephews that she loved dearly, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 with funeral services following at 7 p.m. In Manes Funeral Home West Chapel.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Fowlers Grove Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
