Elizabeth Masoner

Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Livesay Masoner, age 52, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church and worked as a dental hygienist in several offices in the surrounding areas.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Farrar Greenlee; and grandparents, Lon and Mae Livesay and Howard and Minnie Farrar.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Masoner; father, Ronald Livesay; son, Connor Ottinger; step-son, Jared Masoner; step-daughter, Allissa (Jeff) Carr; and grandchildren, Landen, Braylee, and Rowan.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 21st at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Dr. Keith Mowery officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, November 22nd at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services.
The family request anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Buffalo Trail Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.