Charles W. “Wolf” Phillips, age 64, of Newport, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Phillips, parents, Mr. and Mrs. John T. Phillips, brother, Danny Phillips, and sister, Martha Gray.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce Glen (Barbara) Phillips of Newport, nephews, Bobby Phillips of Newport, and Mike McGaha of Morristown, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 in Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and please wear a mask.
