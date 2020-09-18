Mrs. Thelma Willis Hill

Mrs. Thelma Louise Willis Hill, age 86, passed away Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at her home in Del Rio after a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Wiley and Anna Mae Banks Willis; sisters Viola Fox, Lucy Messer, Jeanette Young, Rachel Fox and Beulah Grigsby; brothers Roy, Ephraim, UA and Monroe Willis; father-in-law and mother-in-law Hubert and Louvenia Hill.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-five years Hubert Hill Jr. of the home; children Vonda (Ronnie) Jones, Ted (Norma) Hill, Phyllis (William Roy) Carlisle and Eddie Hill all of Del Rio; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brother Paul Willis and sister Vista Walker both of Del Rio and sister Kathleen (Dedward) Toby of Bybee.
Additional survivors include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Burnett Ray and Betty Hill, Bobby and Thelma Messer and Frances Henderson all of Del Rio and a host of friends.
The funeral service was held 7 p.m. Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Bill Murr and Rev. Fred Cagle officiated.
Family and friends met at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for the 11 a.m. interment.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.