Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Marie Bernadette Keane Wedemeyer, age 67, of Cosby, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, June 12, 2020, with her husband and son lovingly by her side.
Gerry was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1952 to William and Ellen Keane.
She immigrated to Louisiana during her childhood with her parents and sister Antoinette Ann.
She met the love of her life, Bruce Wedemeyer, in 1964.
They married and had two children, Sean and Tara.
Gerry dedicated her life to her husband and children and was a devoted wife and mother. She was an amazing cook and loved to quilt.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years Bruce, children Sean (Dana) and Tara, grandchildren: Mackenzie, Nathaniel, Cassie, Nevaeh, Averie, and Ethyn, sister Antoinette Ann, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She will also be dearly missed by her beloved pet Nina.
Gerry was predeceased by her parents William and Ellen Keane.
At Gerry’s request, no service will be held.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Wedemeyer with cremation arrangements.
