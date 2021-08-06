Constance Hurley, age 88 of Cosby, Tennessee left this earth for her heavenly home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Connie was born in Lexington, Michigan to Frederick and Viola Meyer.
In the spring of 1950 she accepted Christ as her Savior. Connie enjoyed being a Pastor’s wife and a music teacher investing in the lives of people in Michigan, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Sholler.
She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Hurley as well as her children, Karen Iverson of Lexington Kentucky, Craig Hurley of Troy, Michigan, and Ruth Zellers of Cosby, Tennessee.
She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
The funeral services were held at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell, Michigan, August 6, 2021.
Viewing for friends and family took place at noon preceding the service at 2:00 p.m. The interment followed at the Croswell Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held August 21st at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Newport, Tennessee.